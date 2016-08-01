Raw Artichoke Salad with Mint and Pecorino
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ravinda Weeravardana
September 2016

Superfresh baby artichokes are key in this crunchy, bright salad from Litro wine bar in Rome. While Romans generally tend to deep-fry or braise their artichokes, chef Ravinda Weeravardana opts instead to serve them raw, with a simple dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, mint and Pecorino Romano. Slideshow: More Artichoke Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 lemon, plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 pounds baby artichokes (about 12)
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 ounces Pecorino Romano cheese, shaved (1/2 cup)
  • Mint leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Squeeze the lemon half into a medium bowl of cold water, then add it to the bowl. Working with 1 artichoke at a time, pull off the tough outer leaves and trim a half inch off the top. Trim and peel the stems and halve the artichokes lengthwise. Slice very thinly lengthwise and add to the lemon water.

Step 2    

Drain the artichokes and pat dry with paper towels; clean out the bowl. Add the artichokes, olive oil and the 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Transfer the salad to 4 plates, top with the pecorino and mint and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Fruit-forward Italian white.

