Raw Artichoke Salad with Mint and Pecorino

Superfresh baby artichokes are key in this crunchy, bright salad from Litro wine bar in Rome. While Romans generally tend to deep-fry or braise their artichokes, chef Ravinda Weeravardana opts instead to serve them raw, with a simple dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, mint and Pecorino Romano. Slideshow: More Artichoke Recipes
How to Make It
Squeeze the lemon half into a medium bowl of cold water, then add it to the bowl. Working with 1 artichoke at a time, pull off the tough outer leaves and trim a half inch off the top. Trim and peel the stems and halve the artichokes lengthwise. Slice very thinly lengthwise and add to the lemon water.
Drain the artichokes and pat dry with paper towels; clean out the bowl. Add the artichokes, olive oil and the 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Transfer the salad to 4 plates, top with the pecorino and mint and serve.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5