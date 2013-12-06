Ratatouille Taco Towers

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the red and yellow bell peppers and cook until just tender, about 3 minutes. Add the zucchini and eggplant and cook until just tender, about 4 minutes. Add the tomatoes, garlic, basil and thyme, season with salt and black pepper and toss to combine. Spread the mixture in a medium baking dish and roast for about 10 minutes, or until softened and beginning to brown. Transfer to a plate to cool. Lower the oven temperature to 375°.

Step 2 Lay the tortillas out on a work surface. Spread half of the ratatouille on the tortillas, leaving a 1/2 -inch border around the edges. Roll up the tortillas and secure each one with a toothpick. Set them, seam sides down, on a baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, or until crisp, lightly golden and heated through.