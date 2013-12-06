Ratatouille Taco Towers
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Vincent Guerithault
May 1996

Chef Vincent Guerithault makes his unusual taco towers by filling tortillas with earthy Provençal vegetables and garnishing them with a little spoonful of fragrant pesto sauce. Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

Taco Towers

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium red onion, finely chopped
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 medium yellow bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 small zucchini, finely chopped
  • 1/2 small eggplant, finely chopped
  • 2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh basil
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Basil Pesto
  • Four 6-inch flour tortillas

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the red and yellow bell peppers and cook until just tender, about 3 minutes. Add the zucchini and eggplant and cook until just tender, about 4 minutes. Add the tomatoes, garlic, basil and thyme, season with salt and black pepper and toss to combine. Spread the mixture in a medium baking dish and roast for about 10 minutes, or until softened and beginning to brown. Transfer to a plate to cool. Lower the oven temperature to 375°.

Step 2    

Lay the tortillas out on a work surface. Spread half of the ratatouille on the tortillas, leaving a 1/2 -inch border around the edges. Roll up the tortillas and secure each one with a toothpick. Set them, seam sides down, on a baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, or until crisp, lightly golden and heated through.

Step 3    

Slice off the ends of each roll and remove the toothpicks. Cut each roll in half diagonally and set 2 halves upright on each of 4 plates. Spoon the remaining ratatouille around the taco towers, garnish with a spoonful of pesto and serve.

Make Ahead

The ratatouille can be refrigerated for up to 1 day. Let return to room temperature before proceeding.

Notes

One Serving Calories 227 kcal, Protein 6 gm, Carbohydrate 32 gm, Cholesterol 0, Total Fat 10 gm, Saturated Fat 1.3 gm.

Suggested Pairing

The taco towers are compatible with a number of whites. A California Chardonnay would fit the bill perfectly.

