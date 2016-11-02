Ratatouille and Poached Egg
Ludovic Lefebvre

Star chef Ludo Lefebvre shares his easy recipe for the classic French vegetable dish Ratatouille.

Ingredients

  • 2 eggplants
  • 2 bell peppers
  • 3 spring onions
  • 2 zucchini
  • 6 garlic cloves
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 3 branches rosemary
  • 3/4 cup olive oil
  • Salt
  • White pepper
  • 1 bunch fresh basil
  • 4 to 6 organic large eggs
  • 3 tablespoons white vinegar

How to Make It

Step 1    TO MAKE THE RATATOUILLE:

Clean and dice all the vegetables, onions and garlic (remove seeds from eggplants and bell pepper). In a dutch pan or large saucepan “confit” the eggplants in 1/2 cup of olive oil (‘confit' means cook slowly in oil). Eggplants retain a lot of the oil so you need to nourish them well from the start. Once the eggplant starts to moisten add the bell peppers, then a few minutes later the onions, bay leaves, rosemary and garlic, stirring regularly and enjoying the perfumes from the south of France.

Step 2    

Add the tomatoes, the rest of the olive oil and cover the pot and let cook for 15 minutes. Then add the zucchini and cook for 10 more minutes. Add at the last moment some fresh basil. Salt and pepper to your taste.

Step 3    TO POACH THE EGGS:

Bring to boil 1.5 liters of water in a large saucepan. When the water starts to simmer (you don't want big bubbles), break one egg in a small bowl. With a fork, stir the water to create a spiral movement. Add the white vinegar and salt. Pour gently the egg and with a spoon bring together the egg white around the egg yolk.

Step 4    

Cook for about 2 minutes. The egg should be soft and the white, cooked. Take out the egg and cool it off quickly in a bowl of cold water. Take the egg out of the water and place it on tray with a paper towel. Salt with a pinch of fleur de sel. Repeat the operation with the other eggs.

Serve With

Serve the warm ratatouille with a poached egg.

