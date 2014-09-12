Ratatouille-and-Goat Cheese Dip
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Food & Wine
October 2014

Ratatouille becomes a warm, creamy dip when it’s baked over a layer of fresh goat cheese. Slideshow: Party Dips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 medium onions, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 4 large garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • One 1 3/4-pound eggplant, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped thyme
  • 2 large red bell peppers, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1 medium zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1 medium yellow squash, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1 pound medium tomatoes, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1/4 cup chopped basil, plus more for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 3/4 pound fresh goat cheese
  • Assorted chips and crackers, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onions, garlic and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until just softened and starting to brown, about 8 minutes. Scrape the onions and garlic into a large bowl.

Step 2    

Wipe out the skillet and heat 1/4 cup of the oil in it. Add the eggplant and thyme and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the eggplant is tender and lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Scrape the eggplant into the bowl with the onions. Repeat with the red pepper, zucchini, yellow squash and tomatoes, cooking each vegetable separately in 1 tablespoon of oil with a generous pinch of salt until just tender and lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes per vegetable. As they are cooked, add the vegetables to the bowl of onions and eggplant. Stir in the chopped basil and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the goat cheese in the bottoms of 2 small baking dishes (about 1 quart each). Spoon the ratatouille on top, cover with foil and bake for about 25 minutes, until hot. Top with more basil. Serve warm with chips and crackers.

Make Ahead

The ratatouille can be refrigerated for up to 3 days before making the dip.

