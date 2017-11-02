Raspberry Linzer Bars
John Kernick
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 24
Della Gossett
December 2017

Della Gossett’s linzer bars are a sturdier version of her Austrian-born boss Wolfgang Puck’s adored but delicate cookies. “I added rye flour for an earthy taste,” says the executive pastry chef at Spago Beverly Hills, “and I turned them into bars so they don’t fall apart into crumbs.” Slideshow: More Raspberry Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 
  • 3/4 cup rye flour 
  • 6 tablespoons hazelnut flour 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder 
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature 
  • 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar 
  • 4 teaspoons grated lemon zest 
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 
  • 3 large egg yolks 
  • Nonstick cooking spray 
  • 1 1/4 cups raspberry jam 
  • Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the 3 flours with the baking powder, cinnamon and salt. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with the granulated sugar, lemon zest and vanilla at medium speed until smooth, about 5 minutes. Beat in the egg yolks one at a time, scraping down the side of the bowl, until incorporated. Beat in the dry ingredients at low speed until the dough just comes together. Press one-third of the dough and two-thirds of the dough into 2 disks and wrap in plastic. Refrigerate overnight until firm.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Coat a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan with cooking spray. Line with parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on the 2 long sides, and coat with cooking spray. Using the large holes of a box grater, shred the larger disk of dough evenly in the pan.  

Step 3    

Spread the jam over the shredded dough, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Shred the smaller disk over the jam. Bake, rotating the pan halfway through, for 35 to 45 minutes, until the top is deep golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool. Refrigerate in the pan until firm, at least 2 hours.

Step 4    

Using the paper, transfer the pastry to a work surface. Dust with confectioners’ sugar, cut into 2-inch bars and serve cold or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The bars can be stored in an airtight container for up to 4 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up