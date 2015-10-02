Raspberry, Lime and Toasted Coconut Pops
Photo © Emma Galloway
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
5 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 8 popsicles
Emma Galloway
May 2014

Using just a handful of ingredients, these pops are something I often crave as the weather warms up. When you shop for coconut milk, make sure to choose a brand that lists only coconut and water in its ingredients. There’s really no need for added preservatives, fillers and thickeners. The toasted coconut adds a lovely chew and looks pretty when sprinkled on the ends. Slideshow: More Summer Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 cup coconut milk
  • 1 cup raspberries, fresh or frozen (don’t defrost)
  • Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lime
  • 3 tablespoons pure maple or brown rice syrup
  • 4 tablespoons lightly toasted, unsweetened shredded coconut

How to Make It

Step 1    

Blend coconut milk, 1/2 cup raspberries, lime zest and juice and maple syrup until well combined. Stir through 2 tablespoons toasted coconut. Roughly crush remaining 1/2 cup raspberries to form a paste and spoon into the bottom of 8 popsicle molds. Evenly divide coconut milk mixture between molds and sprinkle remaining toasted coconut over the top.

Step 2    

Freeze for 1 hour, until slightly frozen, before inserting wooden sticks and freezing for another 3 to 4 hours, until solid. Run molds under warm water to help release pops.

