Raspberry, Lime and Toasted Coconut Pops

Using just a handful of ingredients, these pops are something I often crave as the weather warms up. When you shop for coconut milk, make sure to choose a brand that lists only coconut and water in its ingredients. There’s really no need for added preservatives, fillers and thickeners. The toasted coconut adds a lovely chew and looks pretty when sprinkled on the ends. Slideshow: More Summer Dessert Recipes
How to Make It
Blend coconut milk, 1/2 cup raspberries, lime zest and juice and maple syrup until well combined. Stir through 2 tablespoons toasted coconut. Roughly crush remaining 1/2 cup raspberries to form a paste and spoon into the bottom of 8 popsicle molds. Evenly divide coconut milk mixture between molds and sprinkle remaining toasted coconut over the top.
Freeze for 1 hour, until slightly frozen, before inserting wooden sticks and freezing for another 3 to 4 hours, until solid. Run molds under warm water to help release pops.
