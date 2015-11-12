Raspberry-Hazelnut Macaroons (Haselnussmakronen)

These German raspberry-hazelnut macaroons require just five ingredients and are extremely no-fuss. Says Berlin-based blogger Luisa Weiss, “You just throw the dough together, heat up some jam and you’re almost there.” Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400° and line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.
Spread the hazelnuts in a pie plate and toast until the skins split and the nuts are fragrant, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a clean kitchen towel and rub together to release the skins. Let the hazelnuts cool completely.
In a food processor, pulse the hazelnuts until finely chopped. In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the egg whites with the salt at medium speed until foamy, 2 minutes. Gradually add the sugar and continue beating until soft peaks form when the beaters are lifted, 5 to 7 minutes. Fold in the hazelnuts.
Using a 1-ounce ice cream scoop or a soup spoon, scoop 1 1/2-inch rounds of the batter onto the prepared baking sheets, about 1 inch apart. Bake the cookies for 11 to 13 minutes, until fragrant and lightly browned; rotate the baking sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through baking. Remove the cookies from the oven and, while they’re still hot, carefully make an indentation in the center of each with the back of a teaspoon.
In a small saucepan, boil the raspberry jam for 30 seconds, until slightly thickened. Carefully spoon about 1 teaspoon of the hot jam into the center of each cookie. Let the jam set and the cookies cool completely before serving.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 6
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: RoseMarie Giovanoli
Review Body: I read the reviews and did a little tweaking. I used almond meal (Trader Joes) and I let the cookies dry out for an hour before baking at 325 degrees for about 15 minutes. The cookies did not spread and were perfectly round and lovely. Hope this helps
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-12-11
Author Name: Karen Lohrman
Review Body: I really don't think these cookies should bake at 400. It's SO hot and they spread and bake too quickly to rise. All of my batches have come out VERY well done even after following the recipe to the letter. I really think they should be baked at 350 or lower. I'll be trying them again, but baking at a lower temperature.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2016-12-21
Author Name: maggieve714
Review Body: This was certainly an easy recipe with a great toasty hazelnut flavor. My cookies however spread out quite a bit so they were pretty flat rather than a mound as in the picture. I was able to make a small indentation in the middle for the jam. I don't know if I beat the meringue too little or too much to cause the flatness. Next time, I think I'll try a dab of Nutella in the middle in place of the raspberry jam.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-12-10
Author Name: Parisin2017
Review Body: I grew up with this cookie. It really needs to be made with hazelnuts to provide a great chewy texture. The flavor far outshines almonds as well. Not sure why anyone would want to mess with my favorite cookie! :) I like the raspberry jam idea. Our version was with a halved red candied cherry, which was flavorless but added a little texture.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-12-13
Author Name: Tracy Hennessy
Review Body: These turned out extremely good. I added the tiniest pinch of cream of tartar to the egg whites, which I think was a good decision. When they come out of the oven, you don't really 'press them down' - you more tap/crunch them down slightly, since they're have a macaron shell - but the flavor combination was really lovely. They didnt turn out quite as beautiful as the photo but the taste made up for it.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-12-10
Author Name: Jessica Brady
Review Body: The cookies taste great BUT i would recommend using a teaspoon not a table spoon or Soup spoon. These cookies spreed out pretty good. I beet the eggs with Sugar for 7 min and followed the receipt but my Cookies are much flatter then shown. They still taste great and taste just like my Grandmas Cookies ( which is German). Watch out for the cooking time. Check them at around 6 to 7 min my oven cooked them much faster.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-12-16