Raspberry-Hazelnut Macaroons (Haselnussmakronen)
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes about 30 cookies
Luisa Weiss
December 2015

These German raspberry-hazelnut macaroons require just five ingredients and are extremely no-fuss. Says Berlin-based blogger Luisa Weiss, “You just throw the dough together, heat up some jam and you’re almost there.”     Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups whole hazelnuts
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup raspberry jam

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400° and line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

Step 2    

Spread the hazelnuts in a pie plate and toast until the skins split and the nuts are fragrant, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a clean kitchen towel and  rub together to release the skins. Let  the hazelnuts cool completely.  

Step 3    

In a food processor, pulse the hazelnuts until finely chopped. In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the egg whites with the salt at medium speed until foamy, 2 minutes. Gradually add the sugar and continue beating until soft peaks form when the beaters are lifted,  5 to 7 minutes. Fold in the hazelnuts.  

Step 4    

Using a 1-ounce ice cream scoop  or a soup spoon, scoop 1 1/2-inch rounds  of the batter onto the prepared baking sheets, about 1 inch apart. Bake the cookies for 11 to 13 minutes, until fragrant and lightly browned; rotate the baking sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through baking. Remove the cookies from the oven and, while they’re still hot, carefully make an indentation in the center of each with  the back of a teaspoon.  

Step 5    

In a small saucepan, boil the raspberry jam for 30 seconds, until slightly thickened. Carefully spoon about 1 teaspoon of the hot jam into the center  of each cookie. Let the jam set and the cookies cool completely before serving.  

Make Ahead

The cookies can be stored at room temperature in an airtight  container between wax paper for up to  4 days.

