Raspberry-Hazelnut Macaroons (Haselnussmakronen)

Author Name: RoseMarie Giovanoli Review Body: I read the reviews and did a little tweaking. I used almond meal (Trader Joes) and I let the cookies dry out for an hour before baking at 325 degrees for about 15 minutes. The cookies did not spread and were perfectly round and lovely. Hope this helps Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-12-11

Author Name: Karen Lohrman Review Body: I really don't think these cookies should bake at 400. It's SO hot and they spread and bake too quickly to rise. All of my batches have come out VERY well done even after following the recipe to the letter. I really think they should be baked at 350 or lower. I'll be trying them again, but baking at a lower temperature. Review Rating: 2 Date Published: 2016-12-21

Author Name: maggieve714 Review Body: This was certainly an easy recipe with a great toasty hazelnut flavor. My cookies however spread out quite a bit so they were pretty flat rather than a mound as in the picture. I was able to make a small indentation in the middle for the jam. I don't know if I beat the meringue too little or too much to cause the flatness. Next time, I think I'll try a dab of Nutella in the middle in place of the raspberry jam. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-12-10

Author Name: Parisin2017 Review Body: I grew up with this cookie. It really needs to be made with hazelnuts to provide a great chewy texture. The flavor far outshines almonds as well. Not sure why anyone would want to mess with my favorite cookie! :) I like the raspberry jam idea. Our version was with a halved red candied cherry, which was flavorless but added a little texture. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-12-13

Author Name: Tracy Hennessy Review Body: These turned out extremely good. I added the tiniest pinch of cream of tartar to the egg whites, which I think was a good decision. When they come out of the oven, you don't really 'press them down' - you more tap/crunch them down slightly, since they're have a macaron shell - but the flavor combination was really lovely. They didnt turn out quite as beautiful as the photo but the taste made up for it. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-12-10