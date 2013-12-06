Raspberry Fool

This version of the traditionally smooth puree features crushed berries lightly swirled with whipped cream for more flavor and texture. If you're short on time, simply sprinkle the berries with the sugar, drizzle with the heavy cream and serve. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
In a bowl, using a fork, crush the raspberries with 2 to 3 tablespoons of the sugar. Whip the cream with the remaining 1 tablespoon sugar until stiff peaks form. Gently fold in the crushed berries; leave some streaks. Cover the fool and refrigerate until serving time.
