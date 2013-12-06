Raspberry Firecrackers

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, toss the raspberries with the chocolate, sugar and orange zest.

Step 2 Place 1 wonton skin on a work surface; keep the remaining skins covered. Place 1/2 teaspoon of the filling in one corner of the wonton skin, roll up diagonally to tightly enclose the filling. Twist the ends in opposite directions and pinch together to form a "firecracker." Repeat the procedure with the remaining skins and filling.

Step 3 In a medium skillet, heat the oil to 375°. Fry the firecrackers in batches of 4 at a time until lightly browned, about 1 minute. With a slotted spoon, transfer them to paper towels to drain and cool slightly.