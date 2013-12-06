Raspberry Firecrackers
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES 36 FIRECRACKERS
Rosa Ross
May 1996

For a simpler stuffing, fill each wonton skin with three small whole raspberries.Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pint fresh raspberries
  • 2 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely grated
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
  • 36 wonton skins
  • 3 cups vegetable oil, for frying
  • 1 tablespoon confectioners' sugar
  • Ginger Caramel Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, toss the raspberries with the chocolate, sugar and orange zest.

Step 2    

Place 1 wonton skin on a work surface; keep the remaining skins covered. Place 1/2 teaspoon of the filling in one corner of the wonton skin, roll up diagonally to tightly enclose the filling. Twist the ends in opposite directions and pinch together to form a "firecracker." Repeat the procedure with the remaining skins and filling.

Step 3    

In a medium skillet, heat the oil to 375°. Fry the firecrackers in batches of 4 at a time until lightly browned, about 1 minute. With a slotted spoon, transfer them to paper towels to drain and cool slightly.

Step 4    

Dust the firecrackers with confectioners' sugar and serve warm on their own or with the Ginger Caramel Sauce.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up