Raspberry-Dressed Coleslaw
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Pamela Morgan
August 1996

This colorful two-cabbage slaw gets a double dose of fruit flavor from fresh berries and raspberry vinegar. The longer the coleslaw sits, the more intense the berry taste will be. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips  More Slaw Recipes

Ingredients

  • Scant 1/4 cup fresh raspberries
  • 3 tablespoons raspberry vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh tarragon
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3/4 pound red cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 3/4 pound green cabbage, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender or food processor, combine the raspberries, raspberry vinegar and 1 1/2 tablespoons of the tarragon; season with salt and pepper and blend until pureed. With the machine on, add the olive oil in a steady stream.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the red and green cabbages together; add the vinaigrette and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 4 hours. Just before serving, stir in the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons tarragon.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up