Raspberry-Coconut Dark Chocolate Cups
Photo © Emma Galloway
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 10 cups
Emma Galloway
April 2014

When you have a hankering for something sweet and chocolatey without any added gluten, dairy or refined sugar, these make the perfect treat. They’re easy to whip up, they use everyday ingredients and the best thing is that once made they will happily store in the freezer for up to a month. Slideshow: More Chocolate Recipes

Ingredients

Raw chocolate

  • 6 tablespoons cacao powder
  • 6 tablespoons virgin coconut oil
  • 3 tablespoons pure maple syrup

Raspberry Filling

  • 1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1/4 cup raspberries—fresh or frozen—plus 5 extra raspberries, halved
  • 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon coconut or almond milk
  • 2 teaspoons virgin coconut oil
  • Fine sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine raw chocolate ingredients in a small bowl set over a saucepan of boiling water and stir until melted and smooth. Place 1 tablespoon of raw chocolate in the base of 10 silicone muffin molds (3 tablespoon capacity) or paper cases. Place into the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes or until set.

Step 2    

Place shredded coconut, raspberries, maple syrup, coconut milk, coconut oil and a good pinch of sea salt in the bowl of a mini food processor. Pulse until just combined or mix by hand until well combined.

Step 3    

Remove silicone molds from freezer. Place 1 teaspoon of raspberry mixture into the center of each chocolate cup, flatten slightly and place halved raspberry on top. Repeat with remaining cups. Return to the freezer for 5 minutes.

Step 4    

Reheat remaining raw chocolate if it has started to set. Pour 1 tablespoon of raw chocolate over the top of each raspberry mound to cover completely, then return to the freezer for 20 minutes to set. Eat straight from the freezer.

Make Ahead

The chocolate cups will store in a covered container in the freezer for up to 1 month.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up