Raspberry-Coconut Dark Chocolate Cups

When you have a hankering for something sweet and chocolatey without any added gluten, dairy or refined sugar, these make the perfect treat. They’re easy to whip up, they use everyday ingredients and the best thing is that once made they will happily store in the freezer for up to a month. Slideshow: More Chocolate Recipes
How to Make It
Combine raw chocolate ingredients in a small bowl set over a saucepan of boiling water and stir until melted and smooth. Place 1 tablespoon of raw chocolate in the base of 10 silicone muffin molds (3 tablespoon capacity) or paper cases. Place into the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes or until set.
Place shredded coconut, raspberries, maple syrup, coconut milk, coconut oil and a good pinch of sea salt in the bowl of a mini food processor. Pulse until just combined or mix by hand until well combined.
Remove silicone molds from freezer. Place 1 teaspoon of raspberry mixture into the center of each chocolate cup, flatten slightly and place halved raspberry on top. Repeat with remaining cups. Return to the freezer for 5 minutes.
Reheat remaining raw chocolate if it has started to set. Pour 1 tablespoon of raw chocolate over the top of each raspberry mound to cover completely, then return to the freezer for 20 minutes to set. Eat straight from the freezer.
Make Ahead
