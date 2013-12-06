Raspberry Chicken with Thyme

How to Make It

Step 1 Press half of the raspberries through a fine stainless steel strainer; reserve the puree.

Step 2 Tuck one thyme sprig under the skin of each chicken breast, loosening the skin as little as possible. Season the chicken with salt and pepper.

Step 3 In a large, heavy, nonreactive skillet, melt 1/2 tablespoon of the butter in the oil over high heat. When the butter stops foaming, add the chicken, skin side down, and cook for 1 minute. Reduce the heat to moderate and cook until the skin is nicely browned, about 5 minutes longer. Turn the chicken and brown the second side, about 6 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate and keep warm in a low oven. Pour the fat from the skillet.

Step 4 Add the wine, vinegar, shallot and minced thyme to the skillet and boil over moderately high heat for 2 minutes, stirring to deglaze the pan. Add the chicken stock and boil until reduced to 1/4 cup, about 5 minutes. Stir in the reserved raspberry puree and cook until warmed through. Remove from the heat and whisk in the remaining 2 1/2 tablespoons butter.