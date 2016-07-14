Raspberry Buckle with Oatmeal Streusel

Combine all of the ingredients except the oats in a food processor and pulse until coarse crumbs form. Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl and fold in the oats. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Step 2 Make the cake

Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease a 9-by-13-inch cake pan. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, combine the granulated sugar, butter and lemon zest and beat with a hand mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then beat in the buttermilk and vanilla; the mixture will look curdled. Add the dry ingredients and beat just until incorporated. Spread the batter evenly in the prepared pan, then spread a little of the batter up the sides of the pan all around. Spread the raspberries over the batter and top with the oatmeal streusel.