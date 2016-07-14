Raspberry Buckle with Oatmeal Streusel
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Megan Garrelts

This buttery coffee cake by pastry chef Megan Garrelts is fantastic for breakfast; or, to turn it into a perfect dessert, just add a scoop of ice cream or a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or crème fraîche. You can easily switch it up and make it with blackberries or blueberries. Slideshow: More Berry Desserts

Ingredients

Oatmeal Streusel

  • 1 1/2 cups lightly packed light brown sugar
  • 1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

Cake

  • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup buttermilk
  • 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
  • 4 cups raspberries (1 pound)
  • Confectioners' sugar, for dusting

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the oatmeal streusel

Combine all of the ingredients except the oats in a food processor and pulse until coarse crumbs form. Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl and fold in the oats. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Step 2    Make the cake

Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease a 9-by-13-inch cake pan. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, combine the granulated sugar, butter and lemon zest and beat with a hand mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then beat in the buttermilk and vanilla; the mixture will look curdled. Add the dry ingredients and beat just until incorporated. Spread the batter evenly in the prepared pan, then spread a little of the batter up the sides of the pan all around. Spread the raspberries over the batter and top with the oatmeal streusel.

Step 3    

Bake the buckle for about 50 minutes, until the streusel is golden brown and a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool until warm.

Step 4    

Dust the buckle with confectioners' sugar and cut into squares. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The oatmeal streusel can be frozen in a resealable plastic bag for up to 1 month.

