Raspberry-Almond Bars
Yield
Serves : MAKES 4 DOZEN BARS
Martha McGinnis
August 1999

Margarine makes the crumbly crust of these bar cookies especially crisp. Serve them as desserts or afternoon snacks. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter, softened, plus 3 tablespoons, melted
  • 1 stick (4 ounces) margarine, softened
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 3/4 cup seedless raspberry jam
  • 3 cups sliced natural almonds (about 3/4 pound)
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon pure almond extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Lightly butter a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. In a standing mixer, beat the softened butter with the margarine until smooth. Add the flour and confectioners' sugar and beat on low speed until combined. Pat the dough evenly into the bottom of the pan and bake in the middle of the oven for about 30 minutes, or until golden. Let cool slightly, then spread with the jam. Leave the oven on.

Step 2    

Toast the almonds for 7 to 8 minutes, or until golden and fragrant. Let cool.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whisk the brown and granulated sugars with the melted butter, eggs and vanilla and almond extracts until smooth; fold in the almonds. Spread the topping over the jam in an even layer. Bake for about 25 minutes, or until set and golden. Let cool completely in the pan. Using a sharp knife, cut into 48 bars and serve.

Make Ahead

The baked bar cookies can be wrapped in plastic and refrigerated for up to 1 week.

