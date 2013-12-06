Raspberry-Almond Bars

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Lightly butter a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. In a standing mixer, beat the softened butter with the margarine until smooth. Add the flour and confectioners' sugar and beat on low speed until combined. Pat the dough evenly into the bottom of the pan and bake in the middle of the oven for about 30 minutes, or until golden. Let cool slightly, then spread with the jam. Leave the oven on.

Step 2 Toast the almonds for 7 to 8 minutes, or until golden and fragrant. Let cool.