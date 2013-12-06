Raspberry-Almond Bars

Margarine makes the crumbly crust of these bar cookies especially crisp. Serve them as desserts or afternoon snacks. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Lightly butter a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. In a standing mixer, beat the softened butter with the margarine until smooth. Add the flour and confectioners' sugar and beat on low speed until combined. Pat the dough evenly into the bottom of the pan and bake in the middle of the oven for about 30 minutes, or until golden. Let cool slightly, then spread with the jam. Leave the oven on.
Toast the almonds for 7 to 8 minutes, or until golden and fragrant. Let cool.
In a medium bowl, whisk the brown and granulated sugars with the melted butter, eggs and vanilla and almond extracts until smooth; fold in the almonds. Spread the topping over the jam in an even layer. Bake for about 25 minutes, or until set and golden. Let cool completely in the pan. Using a sharp knife, cut into 48 bars and serve.
Make Ahead
Author Name: wendylee489
Review Body: I made these as directed recently for a Sunday brunch at a winery in NH where I work and they were a huge hit! People are begging me to make them again. It;s nice that they keep well in plastic, refrigerated, for a week -- although you probably won't have any left over.
Date Published: 2017-03-05