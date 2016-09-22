Ranch Dressing with Crudités

© Eva Kolenko
Serve this classic ranch dip with whatever vegetables are crisp and in season: radicchio and sliced fennel in the winter; radishes and blanched asparagus in the spring; or carrots, snap peas and cherry tomatoes in summer. Slideshow: More Ranch Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Scrape the onion into a blender, add the rice vinegar and puree until smooth.
Step 2
Transfer the puree to a medium bowl and stir in the next 5 ingredients. Season with salt and pepper and serve with crudités.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5