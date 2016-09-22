Ranch Dressing with Crudités
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 1/2 cups dressing
John Besh and Chris Lusk
November 2016

Serve this classic ranch dip with whatever vegetables are crisp and in season: radicchio and sliced fennel in the winter; radishes and blanched asparagus in the spring; or carrots, snap peas and cherry tomatoes in summer. Slideshow: More Ranch Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup finely chopped yellow onion
  • 1/2 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 cups mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder
  • 1 tablespoon agave
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Crudités, for dipping

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Scrape the onion into a blender, add the rice vinegar and puree until smooth.

Step 2    

Transfer the puree to a medium bowl and stir in the next 5 ingredients. Season with salt and pepper and serve with crudités.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up