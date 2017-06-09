Ramped Up Ramen

Step

In a medium bowl, combine the noodles and the seasoning packet with 2 cups of water and microwave on high power until the noodles are cooked, 4 minutes. Stir the noodles and crack the egg on top. Microwave on high power until the egg white is just cooked through but the yolk is still runny in the center, 1 minute. Top the ramen with the cabbage, ham and scallions, drizzle with Sriracha and serve immediately.