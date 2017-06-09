Ramped Up Ramen

Packaged ramen noodles get doctored with egg, cabbage, ham and scallions in this quick microwave-dinner dish. Feel free to swap out the cabbage for spinach, or replace the ham with roasted chicken. Slideshow: More Ramen Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, combine the noodles and the seasoning packet with 2 cups of water and microwave on high power until the noodles are cooked, 4 minutes. Stir the noodles and crack the egg on top. Microwave on high power until the egg white is just cooked through but the yolk is still runny in the center, 1 minute. Top the ramen with the cabbage, ham and scallions, drizzle with Sriracha and serve immediately.
Review Body: I thought this was going to show me how to make ramen from start. Bummer.
Date Published: 2017-06-28
Review Body: as much as I'd love this, the seasoning packet has MSG in it. and that stuff really bothers me.
Date Published: 2017-07-13
Review Body: This ramen noodles looks very tasty.
Date Published: 2017-06-27