Ramped Up Ramen
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Paige McCurdy-Flynn

Packaged ramen noodles get doctored with egg, cabbage, ham and scallions in this quick microwave-dinner dish. Feel free to swap out the cabbage for spinach, or replace the ham with roasted chicken. Slideshow: More Ramen Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 3-ounce package instant ramen noodles
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/4 cup shredded cabbage
  • 2 thin slices maple glazed ham
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced scallions
  • Sriracha, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, combine the noodles and the seasoning packet with 2 cups of water and microwave on high power until the noodles are cooked, 4 minutes. Stir the noodles and crack the egg on top. Microwave on high power until the egg white is just cooked through but the yolk is still runny in the center, 1 minute. Top the ramen with the cabbage, ham and scallions, drizzle with Sriracha and serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up