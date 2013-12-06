Ramos Gin Fizz
The Alembic • San Francisco The original Ramos Gin Fizz served at Henry Ramos's famous late-19th-century New Orleans saloon was shaken for two minutes to thoroughly froth the egg white. Shaking egg white cocktails without ice, then shaking them again with ice emulsifies the white and adds an airy texture. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces gin
  • 1 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 ounce heavy cream
  • 1 large egg white
  • 4 drops of orange flower water, such as A. Monteux
  • Ice
  • 1 ounce chilled club soda

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine all of the ingredients except the ice and club soda. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Add ice, then shake again. Strain into a highball glass and pour in the club soda.

