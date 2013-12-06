The Alembic • San Francisco The original Ramos Gin Fizz served at Henry Ramos's famous late-19th-century New Orleans saloon was shaken for two minutes to thoroughly froth the egg white. Shaking egg white cocktails without ice, then shaking them again with ice emulsifies the white and adds an airy texture. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine all of the ingredients except the ice and club soda. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Add ice, then shake again. Strain into a highball glass and pour in the club soda.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5