Ramos Gin Fizz
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 1
Pete Wells
August 1999

Few drinks provide a smoother landing after a bumpy night than this New Orleans hangover remedy. Be careful not to slip when pouring the orange flower water; too much spoils the drink. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon superfine sugar
  • 3 drops orange flower water
  • 3 tablespoons gin
  • 3 tablespoons half-and-half
  • 2 tablespoons club soda
  • 1 egg white
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

How to Make It

Step

Put a handful of ice cubes in a shaker and add, in order, superfine sugar,orange flower water, lime juice, lemon juice, gin, egg white, half-and-half and club soda. Shake long and hard, until the cream and egg white are frothy and the sound of the ice is muffled. Strain into a large glass.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up