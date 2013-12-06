Ramos Gin Fizz

Few drinks provide a smoother landing after a bumpy night than this New Orleans hangover remedy. Be careful not to slip when pouring the orange flower water; too much spoils the drink. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Put a handful of ice cubes in a shaker and add, in order, superfine sugar,orange flower water, lime juice, lemon juice, gin, egg white, half-and-half and club soda. Shake long and hard, until the cream and egg white are frothy and the sound of the ice is muffled. Strain into a large glass.
