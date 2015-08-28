Ramen Pistou

Using a food processor, drop the garlic into the bowl with the motor running and pulse until finely chopped. Add the basil, pine nuts and cheese and pulse until finely ground. With the motor running, pour the oil into the food processor until combined. Season the pesto with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2

In a medium pot, heat the butter over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion, carrots, turnips, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are browned, about 8 minutes. Stir in the stock and bring to a simmer. Simmer the soup until the vegetables are very tender, about 15 minutes, then stir in the ramen and continue to simmer until the noodles are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in half the pesto. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve topped with the remaining pesto.