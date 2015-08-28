Ramen Pistou
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
August 2014

Ramen noodles add a ton of whimsy to this hearty Provincial classic. Slideshow: Best Noodle Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 cup fresh basil leaves
  • 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts
  • 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons salted butter
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 carrots, chopped
  • 2 medium turnips, chopped
  • 4 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 4 ounces ramen noodles

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using a food processor, drop the garlic into the bowl with the motor running and pulse until finely chopped. Add the basil, pine nuts and cheese and pulse until finely ground. With the motor running, pour the oil into the food processor until combined. Season the pesto with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2    

In a medium pot, heat the butter over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion, carrots, turnips, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are browned, about 8 minutes. Stir in the stock and bring to a simmer. Simmer the soup until the vegetables are very tender, about 15 minutes, then stir in the ramen and continue to simmer until the noodles are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in half the pesto. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve topped with the remaining pesto.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up