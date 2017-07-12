Ramen Noodle Salad
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Melissa Roberts

This salad has a retro vibe. Improving in flavor and texture as it stands, it’s a good choice for a potluck supper and makes a delicious accompaniment to grilled chicken or steak. Slideshow: More Ramen Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 3-ounces packages ramen noodles, seasoning packets discarded
  • 3 tablesoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 3/4 pound red cabbage, shredded thinly (about 6 cups)
  • 2 celery stalks, thinly sliced on the bias
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced (3/4 cup)
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and thinly sliced
  • Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Place the ramen on a large rimmed baking sheet and break it into smaller pieces, arranging it in an even layer. Toast the ramen, 5 minutes, until golden.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk together the vinegar, soy sauce, honey and 3/4 teaspoon of salt. Add the canola and sesame oils in a steady stream, whisking until combined. Season to taste with salt. Add the cabbage, celery, scallions, cilantro and jalapeño and toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, until the noodles begin to soften (they will still have some crunch to them), about 2 hours. Serve sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Make Ahead

Dressing can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

