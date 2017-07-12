Ramen Noodle Salad

Preheat the oven to 400°. Place the ramen on a large rimmed baking sheet and break it into smaller pieces, arranging it in an even layer. Toast the ramen, 5 minutes, until golden.

Step 2

In a large bowl, whisk together the vinegar, soy sauce, honey and 3/4 teaspoon of salt. Add the canola and sesame oils in a steady stream, whisking until combined. Season to taste with salt. Add the cabbage, celery, scallions, cilantro and jalapeño and toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, until the noodles begin to soften (they will still have some crunch to them), about 2 hours. Serve sprinkled with sesame seeds.