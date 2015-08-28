Ramen Kugel
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
January 2014

Add ramen to this traditional dish for a filing dinner casserole. Slideshow: Best Noodle Dishes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces ramen noodles
  • 1/2 stick unsalted butter
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 8 ounces sour cream
  • 8 ounces cottage cheese
  • 1/2 cup raisins

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a medium saucepan cook the ramen in boiling water until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain the ramen and toss with the butter.

Step 2    

Whisk together the eggs, milk, sugar, sour cream, cottage cheese and raisins, then stir in the noodles. Pour the kugel into a buttered 2 to 2 1/2 quart baking dish. Bake the kugel until it is puffed and cooked through, about 25 minutes. Let cool to warm, then serve.

