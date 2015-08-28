Ramen Kugel

Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a medium saucepan cook the ramen in boiling water until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain the ramen and toss with the butter.

Step 2

Whisk together the eggs, milk, sugar, sour cream, cottage cheese and raisins, then stir in the noodles. Pour the kugel into a buttered 2 to 2 1/2 quart baking dish. Bake the kugel until it is puffed and cooked through, about 25 minutes. Let cool to warm, then serve.