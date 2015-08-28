Ramen Frittata

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan cook the ramen in boiling water until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain and reserve the ramen. Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 2 In a 10-inch cast iron or non-stick skillet, heat the oil over high heat until hot. Stir in the garlic, ginger, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring constantly until golden, about 3 minutes. Stir in the broccoli and bell pepper along with 1/2 cup water. Cover the skillet and cook until the broccoli is crisp tender, about 5 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat.

Step 3 Whisk together the eggs, milk and cheese, then pour the mixture over the ramen mixture in the skillet.