Ramen Frittata
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
June 2014

Try something new with this frittata, complete with veggies and ramen noodles, for the perfect alternative breakfast. Slideshow: Best Noodle Dishes

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces ramen noodles
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh ginger
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound broccoli florets, halved
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into strips
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan cook the ramen in boiling water until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain and reserve the ramen. Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 2    

In a 10-inch cast iron or non-stick skillet, heat the oil over high heat until hot. Stir in the garlic, ginger, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring constantly until golden, about 3 minutes. Stir in the broccoli and bell pepper along with 1/2 cup water. Cover the skillet and cook until the broccoli is crisp tender, about 5 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat.

Step 3    

Whisk together the eggs, milk and cheese, then pour the mixture over the ramen mixture in the skillet.

Step 4    

Transfer the skillet to the oven and cook until the eggs are set, about 20 minutes. Let cool slightly then serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up