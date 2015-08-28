Ramen Frittata

Try something new with this frittata, complete with veggies and ramen noodles, for the perfect alternative breakfast. Slideshow: Best Noodle Dishes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan cook the ramen in boiling water until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain and reserve the ramen. Preheat the oven to 400°F.
In a 10-inch cast iron or non-stick skillet, heat the oil over high heat until hot. Stir in the garlic, ginger, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring constantly until golden, about 3 minutes. Stir in the broccoli and bell pepper along with 1/2 cup water. Cover the skillet and cook until the broccoli is crisp tender, about 5 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat.
Whisk together the eggs, milk and cheese, then pour the mixture over the ramen mixture in the skillet.
Transfer the skillet to the oven and cook until the eggs are set, about 20 minutes. Let cool slightly then serve.