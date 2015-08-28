Ramen Broccoli Stir Fry

Broccoli adds a satisfying crunch to this easy stir-fry ramen recipe. Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan cook the ramen in boiling water until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain and reserve the ramen.
In a large heavy skillet or wok, heat the oil over high heat until hot. Stir in the garlic, ginger, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring constantly until golden, about 3 minutes. Stir in the broccoli and bell pepper along with 1/2 cup water. Cover the skillet and cook until the broccoli is crisp tender, about 5 minutes.
While the vegetables cook, stir together the stock, soy, corn starch and sugar.
Uncover the skillet and stir in the ramen and the stock mixture. Cook, stirring constantly until the liquid is slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5