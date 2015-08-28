Ramen Broccoli Stir Fry

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan cook the ramen in boiling water until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain and reserve the ramen.

Step 2 In a large heavy skillet or wok, heat the oil over high heat until hot. Stir in the garlic, ginger, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring constantly until golden, about 3 minutes. Stir in the broccoli and bell pepper along with 1/2 cup water. Cover the skillet and cook until the broccoli is crisp tender, about 5 minutes.

Step 3 While the vegetables cook, stir together the stock, soy, corn starch and sugar.