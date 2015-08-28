Ramen Broccoli Stir Fry
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
January 2014

Broccoli adds a satisfying crunch to this easy stir-fry ramen recipe. Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces ramen noodles
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh ginger
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound broccoli florets, halved
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into strips
  • 1/2 cup chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons corn starch
  • 1 teaspoon sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan cook the ramen in boiling water until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain and reserve the ramen.

Step 2    

In a large heavy skillet or wok, heat the oil over high heat until hot. Stir in the garlic, ginger, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring constantly until golden, about 3 minutes. Stir in the broccoli and bell pepper along with 1/2 cup water. Cover the skillet and cook until the broccoli is crisp tender, about 5 minutes.

Step 3    

While the vegetables cook, stir together the stock, soy, corn starch and sugar.

Step 4    

Uncover the skillet and stir in the ramen and the stock mixture. Cook, stirring constantly until the liquid is slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve.

