Rajas Con Crema Macaroni and Cheese

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan over moderate heat, combine the butter and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 2 Stir in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Add the cream and cook, stirring, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Add the cheese, and stir until incorporated. Season the sauce with salt and pepper, and keep it warm over very low heat.