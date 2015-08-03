Rajas Con Crema Macaroni and Cheese
© Kate Winslow
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kate Winslow
June 2014

This quick stovetop mac and cheese is based on rajas con crema, a classic Mexican dish of roasted green chiles sautéed with onion and finished with cream. Canned green chiles make a fine shortcut in this case. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 white onion, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup cream or half-and-half
  • 8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, grated
  • Salt 
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 ounces small pasta shells or mini farfalle
  • Two 4-ounce cans roasted green chiles

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan over moderate heat, combine the butter and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Add the cream and cook, stirring, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Add the cheese, and stir until incorporated. Season the sauce with salt and pepper, and keep it warm over very low heat.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a medium pot of boiling well-salted water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain well and stir into the sauce, along with the green chiles. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up