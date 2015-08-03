Rajas Con Crema Macaroni and Cheese

This quick stovetop mac and cheese is based on rajas con crema, a classic Mexican dish of roasted green chiles sautéed with onion and finished with cream. Canned green chiles make a fine shortcut in this case. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan over moderate heat, combine the butter and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes.
Stir in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Add the cream and cook, stirring, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Add the cheese, and stir until incorporated. Season the sauce with salt and pepper, and keep it warm over very low heat.
Meanwhile, in a medium pot of boiling well-salted water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain well and stir into the sauce, along with the green chiles. Serve immediately.
