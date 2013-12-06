Raita with Crispy Radishes
Serves : 1 1/2 CUPS
Mary Barber and Sara Corpening
June 1998

Radish roses make a pretty accompaniment to this cucumber-yogurt dip, but flat breads and other vegetables work too.Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup plain whole-milk yogurt
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped seeded cucumber
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 cup finely shredded mint leaves
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped jalapeño
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lime zest
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 24 radishes, stems trimmed

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine all of the ingredients except the radishes in a medium bowl and refrigerate for up to 3 hours.

Step 2    

Cut a deep X in the root end of each radish. Transfer the radishes to a bowl of ice water and refrigerate until they open up, at least 1 hour. Drain the radishes and serve with the raita.

