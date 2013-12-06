Raita with Crispy Radishes

Radish roses make a pretty accompaniment to this cucumber-yogurt dip, but flat breads and other vegetables work too.Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine all of the ingredients except the radishes in a medium bowl and refrigerate for up to 3 hours.
Step 2
Cut a deep X in the root end of each radish. Transfer the radishes to a bowl of ice water and refrigerate until they open up, at least 1 hour. Drain the radishes and serve with the raita.
