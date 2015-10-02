Rainbow Falafel with Pickled Turnips

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the pickled turnips In a small saucepan, heat 1/2 cup of water with the salt to dissolve. Let cool.

Step 2 Place the turnips, beet, bay leaf, garlic, dill and pepper flakes into a clean glass jar.

Step 3 Add the vinegar and the remaining 1 cup of water to the salty water, and pour the brine over the vegetables. Cover and let sit at room temperature to pickle for one week. Refrigerate until ready to serve and use within one month.

Step 4 Make the falafel Preheat oven to 375°. Combine 3 tablespoons of flax meal with the sesame seeds and set aside for coating the falafel.

Step 5 In a food processor, grind the pecans into a coarse meal. Add in the reserved 1 tablespoon of flax meal, chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, coconut sugar, garlic, red pepper flakes, salt and herbs (if using).

Step 6 Grind the cumin, cardamom and mustard seeds with a mortar and pestle or a designated coffee grinder, then add to the food processor.

Step 7 Divide the mixture into three even portions, leaving one in the food processor. Add the spinach to the food processor and combine well. Remove from the processor into a designated bowl and wipe the machine clean.

Step 8 Put the second portion of the chickpea mixture into the food processor, along with the shredded sweet potato, and process to combine. Remove the sweet potato/chickpea mixture into a designated bowl. No need clean the food processor this time.

Step 9 Repeat the same with the shredded beet and the last portion of the chickpea mixture.

Step 10 Form falafel balls of three different colors, rolling each ball in the flax and sesame coating as you go. Place them on a parchment paper-covered baking tray. If the spinach and/or beet mixture turned out too moist for handling, simply add about 1/4 cup of ground rolled oats to absorb the extra moisture.

Step 11 Bake for 15 minutes, turning the falafel every 5 minutes to achieve even color. Let cool.