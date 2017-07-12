Rainbow Cake

How to Make It

Step 1 MAKE THE CAKE LAYERS Preheat the oven to 350°. Coat four 8-inch round cake pans with nonstick cooking spray and line with parchment paper. Dust with cake flour, tapping out the excess.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk the 3 cups of cake flour with the baking powder and salt. In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle, cream the butter with the granulated sugar at medium speed, scraping down the bowl as needed, until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add the eggs 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in the lemon zest and vanilla. Alternately beat in the dry ingredients and milk at low speed until just combined.

Step 3 Scoop 1 cup of the cake batter into each of 7 medium bowls. Using a few drops of food coloring at a time, tint the batter in each bowl to create red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo (dark blue-purple) and violet layers. Scrape the batter from 4 of the bowls into the prepared pans and smooth the tops with a spatula. Bake the layers for 15 minutes, until a cake tester inserted into the centers comes out clean.

Step 4 Coat 3 of the cleaned cake pans with nonstick spray, line with parchment and dust with cake flour, tapping out the excess. Scrape the batter from the 3 remaining bowls into the prepared pans and smooth the tops with a spatula. Bake the layers for 15 minutes, until a cake tester inserted into the centers comes out clean. Transfer the pans to a wire rack and cool for 15 minutes. Invert each layer onto a wire rack and remove the parchment.

Step 5 MAKE THE LEMON BUTTERCREAM In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, cream the butter at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. At low speed, add the confectioners’ sugar in 3 batches, beating well after each addition. Add the lemon zest and salt. Beat at medium speed until smooth, about 6 minutes. Add the cream and beat until very light and fluffy, about 4 minutes.