Ragù di Salsiccia (Sausage Ragù) with Tajarin

Heat oil in a medium-size Dutch oven over medium. Add sausage and veal; cook, stirring often to break meat into small crumbles, until meat is browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add onion, celery, carrots, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring often, until vegetables are softened but not caramelized, about 8 minutes. Add wine; cook, stirring to scrape up browned bits from bottom of Dutch oven, until almost completely evaporated, about 2 minutes. Stir in 1 3/4 cups water and tomato juice. Using kitchen twine, tie together thyme, bay leaves, sage, and rosemary to form a bouquet garni; add to Dutch oven. Bring to a boil over medium. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until flavors meld, about 2 hours. Remove and discard bouquet garni. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Keep ragù warm over low until ready to use.

Whisk together semolina flour and 00 flour in a large bowl; transfer to a clean large work surface. Make a well about 5 inches in diameter in center of flour mixture. Add egg yolks to well, and whisk using a fork to break yolks. Using fork, push some of the flour mixture from inside edge of well into eggs, and whisk with fork until just incorporated. Continue incorporating flour mixture into eggs and whisking with fork until a shaggy dough forms.

Knead dough until smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes. Shape into a ball, and wrap tightly in plastic wrap; let rest at room temperature at least 1 hour or up to 3 hours.

Unwrap dough, and divide evenly into 4 portions. Working with 1 dough portion at a time (and keeping remaining portions covered with a towel), flatten dough to 1/3-inch thickness. Roll flattened dough through a pasta machine with rollers on widest setting. Fold dough in half crosswise, and reroll through pasta machine until dough is as wide as the pasta machine (about 5 to 5 1/2 inches). Continue rolling dough through pasta machine, reducing width of rollers 1 setting at a time, until dough has been rolled through setting 3 (the fourth-thinnest setting), dusting dough with 00 flour as needed to prevent sticking.

Dust both sides of dough with 00 flour, and fold in half crosswise. Starting at the folded edge, very loosely roll up dough into a log to form long coiled strands. Cut log crosswise into 1/8-inch-wide pieces. Unroll log; sprinkle with 00 flour, and cut pasta strands in half crosswise to form pieces about 12 to 14 inches long. Form pasta strands into small bundles or nests, and transfer to a rimmed baking sheet dusted with semolina flour; cover with plastic wrap. Repeat process with remaining 3 dough portions.