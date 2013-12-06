Radishes with Chive Butter

These whimsical hors d'oeuvres can be served as sandwiches: slice the radishes and arrange them on thin squares of white or whole wheat bread that have been spread with the chive butter. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
Arrange the radishes, cut side up, on a serving plate. In a bowl, blend the butter with 1 tablespoon of the chives and season with salt. Transfer the chive butter to a small pastry bag fitted with a small star tip and pipe a star onto each radish half; or use a small spoon to dollop the butter on the radishes. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 teaspoon of chives and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5