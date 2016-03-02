Radishes with Seaweed-Matcha Butter

© Con Poulos
It’s worth finding cultured butter to make Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske’s riff on the classic French appetizer; it’s slightly tangy and high in butterfat. Slideshow: More Quick Side Dish Recipes
In a spice grinder, grind the seaweed to a powder. Transfer to a bowl, add the matcha and butter and season with salt; mix well. Garnish with more salt and serve with the radishes and turnips.
Wakame and matcha are available at Asian and natural food markets.
