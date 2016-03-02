Radishes with Seaweed-Matcha Butter
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jeremiah Stone and Fábian von Hauske
April 2016

It’s worth finding cultured butter to make Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske’s riff on the classic French appetizer; it’s slightly tangy and high in butterfat. Slideshow: More Quick Side Dish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons wakame seaweed (see Note)
  • 1/4 teaspoon matcha powder (see Note)
  • 1 stick salted butter, preferably cultured (4 ounces), at room temperature
  • Flaky sea salt
  • 2 bunches of mixed radishes and baby turnips

How to Make It

Step

In a spice grinder, grind the seaweed to a powder. Transfer to a bowl, add the matcha and butter and season with salt; mix well. Garnish with more salt and serve with the radishes and turnips.

Notes

Wakame and matcha are available at Asian and natural food markets.

