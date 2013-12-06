Radish Greens Soup
© Reed Davis
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Betsy Benardaud
April 1998

Be sure to pick bunches of radishes with very fresh-looking leaves for this earthy, slightly bitter soup.  Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 12 cups radish greens (from 4 large bunches of radishes), coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 pound scallions, white and tender green, cut into 1-inch lengths
  • 4 1/2 cups water
  • Salt and freshly ground white pepper
  • Croutons

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons of the butter over moderately high heat. Add the radish greens and scallions and cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 4 minutes. Add the water, bring to a boil and simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Let cool slightly. Puree the soup in batches in a blender, about 2 minutes per batch.

Step 2    

Gently reheat the soup in a clean saucepan. Swirl in the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter and season with salt and white pepper. Serve in shallow soup plates, garnished with the Croutons.

Make Ahead

The soup can be prepared through Step 1 and refrigerated for up to 8 hours.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up