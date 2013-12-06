Radish Greens Soup

Step 1

In a large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons of the butter over moderately high heat. Add the radish greens and scallions and cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 4 minutes. Add the water, bring to a boil and simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Let cool slightly. Puree the soup in batches in a blender, about 2 minutes per batch.