Radish-and-Avocado Salad 
John Cullen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Lorena Herrera
December 2017

Both bright from lime juice and buttery from diced avocado, this salad from Lorena Herrera nicely balances any menu with spicy, smoky, braised or slow-roasted flavors. Slideshow: More Avocado Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 20 radishes, thinly sliced 
  • 1 small red onion, thinly sliced (1 cup) 
  • 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced 
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice 
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling 
  • Flaky sea salt 
  • 3 ripe Hass avocados—peeled, pitted and sliced 
  • 1 cup cilantro leaves 
  • 1/2 cup torn basil leaves 

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, combine the radishes with the onion, jalapeño, lime juice and the 1 tablespoon of olive oil and toss to coat. Season with salt. Arrange the avocados on a platter, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt. Spoon the radish salad on top, strew with the cilantro and basil and serve as soon as possible. 

Notes

The ingredients can all be prepped up to 4 hours ahead, but toss the radish mixture with the lime juice and olive oil and then assemble the salad just before  serving or the radishes will get soggy. 

