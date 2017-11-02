Radish-and-Avocado Salad 

Both bright from lime juice and buttery from diced avocado, this salad from Lorena Herrera nicely balances any menu with spicy, smoky, braised or slow-roasted flavors. Slideshow: More Avocado Salad Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, combine the radishes with the onion, jalapeño, lime juice and the 1 tablespoon of olive oil and toss to coat. Season with salt. Arrange the avocados on a platter, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt. Spoon the radish salad on top, strew with the cilantro and basil and serve as soon as possible.
Notes
The ingredients can all be prepped up to 4 hours ahead, but toss the radish mixture with the lime juice and olive oil and then assemble the salad just before serving or the radishes will get soggy.
