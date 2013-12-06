Radicchio Salad with Parmesan-Pepper Crostini

Crisp, cheesy, peppery toasts dress up a simple salad. For a garnish that's even easier, top the salad with delicate shavings of Parmesan. Terrific Green Salads
How to Make It
Step 1 Prepare the salad
In a small bowl, combine the butter, Parmesan cheese and pepper until smooth. Spread 1/2 teaspoon of the Parmesan butter on each slice of bread. Arrange the slices on the baking sheet.
Step 2
Preheat the oven to 400°. Bake the crostini for about 8 minutes, or until golden.
Step 3
In a large bowl, whisk together the vinegar, olive oil and salt. Add the radicchio and endives and toss. Arrange the salad on 8 small plates, garnish with the crostini and serve.
Make Ahead
The crostini can stand for up to 2 hours in a cool place.
