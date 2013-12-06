Radicchio Salad with Parmesan-Pepper Crostini
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Peggy Ryan
January 1996

Crisp, cheesy, peppery toasts dress up a simple salad. For a garnish that's even easier, top the salad with delicate shavings of Parmesan.  Terrific Green Salads

Ingredients

Crostini

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 teaspoons freshly ground pepper
  • Twenty-four 1/4-inch-thick baguette slices

Salad

  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 large head of radicchio (about 10 ounces), torn into 2-inch pieces
  • 4 Belgian endives, sliced crossswise 2 inches thick

How to Make It

Step 1    Prepare the salad

In a small bowl, combine the butter, Parmesan cheese and pepper until smooth. Spread 1/2 teaspoon of the Parmesan butter on each slice of bread. Arrange the slices on the baking sheet.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Bake the crostini for about 8 minutes, or until golden.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, whisk together the vinegar, olive oil and salt. Add the radicchio and endives and toss. Arrange the salad on 8 small plates, garnish with the crostini and serve.

Make Ahead

The crostini can stand for up to 2 hours in a cool place.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up