Rack of Lamb with Roasted Tomato Jus

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350°. Season the lamb racks with salt and pepper. In a large ovenproof skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil until shimmering. Add 1 of the lamb racks and cook over moderately high heat until browned all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer the lamb to a platter and brown the other rack. Return both of the lamb racks to the skillet with the ribs pointing up. Rub each rack with 3 of the garlic cloves and 1/2 tablespoon of the butter and tuck the thyme sprigs underneath. Roast the lamb 10 minutes for medium rare, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the meat registers 130°. Transfer the lamb to a cutting board, cover loosely and let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.