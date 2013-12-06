Rabbit Braised in Red Wine

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the rabbit, wine, onion, 2 tablespoons of the oil, the bouquet garni and the cinnamon. Let marinate at room temperature for 2 hours, turning the rabbit occasionally.

Step 2 Meanwhile, roast the bell peppers directly over a gas flame or under the broiler as close to the heat as possible, turning often, until charred all over. Transfer the peppers to a paper bag and set aside to steam for 10 minutes. Scrape off the blackened skins and remove the stems, seeds and ribs. Cut the peppers lengthwise into 1/4-inch-wide-strips.

Step 3 In a large nonreactive flameproof casserole, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil until hot but not smoking. Remove the rabbit pieces from the marinade, pat dry and season lightly with sea salt and black pepper. Add the rabbit and its marinade to the casserole and bring just to a simmer over moderately high heat. Add the bell pepper strips and reduce the heat to very low. Cover and simmer the rabbit gently, turning occasionally, until fork-tender, about 2 hours.