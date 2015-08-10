Quinoa with Za’atar, Grilled Chicken and Dried Cranberries

How to Make It

Step 1 Pound the chicken breasts to an even thickness. Brush each side with olive oil and sprinkle with a pinch of salt and a few turns of pepper. Grill the chicken breasts over moderately high heat until browned on the outside and cooked through, about 4 minutes on each side. Transfer to a cutting board and chop into 3/4-inch pieces.

Step 2 Place the quinoa, water and a pinch of salt in a saucepan and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the quinoa is tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 20 minutes.