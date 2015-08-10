Quinoa with Za’atar, Grilled Chicken and Dried Cranberries

Tossing quinoa with the Middle Eastern spice blend Za’atar is a simple way to boost the flavor in this healthy dish. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
Pound the chicken breasts to an even thickness. Brush each side with olive oil and sprinkle with a pinch of salt and a few turns of pepper. Grill the chicken breasts over moderately high heat until browned on the outside and cooked through, about 4 minutes on each side. Transfer to a cutting board and chop into 3/4-inch pieces.
Place the quinoa, water and a pinch of salt in a saucepan and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the quinoa is tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 20 minutes.
Transfer the quinoa to a large bowl, add the chicken and dried cranberries, then toss with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the white wine vinegar. Add the Za’atar, and cinnamon and toss to coat evenly. Taste and adjust seasonings, if desired.
Review Body: Seriously boring flavor and not pretty to look at. Quick and easy but the only way to save it and make it seem fine to eat was by telling my family and friend visiting,"At least it's healthy."
Date Published: 2016-11-14