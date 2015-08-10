Quinoa with Za’atar, Grilled Chicken and Dried Cranberries
© Molly Yeh
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Molly Yeh
February 2015

Tossing quinoa with the Middle Eastern spice blend Za’atar is a simple way to boost the flavor in this healthy dish. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • 1 cup white quinoa, rinsed
  • 2 cups water
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons Za’atar
  • Pinch of ground cinnamon

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pound the chicken breasts to an even thickness. Brush each side with olive oil and sprinkle with a pinch of salt and a few turns of pepper. Grill the chicken breasts over moderately high heat until browned on the outside and cooked through, about 4 minutes on each side. Transfer to a cutting board and chop into 3/4-inch pieces.

Step 2    

Place the quinoa, water and a pinch of salt in a saucepan and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the quinoa is tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 20 minutes.

Step 3    

Transfer the quinoa to a large bowl, add the chicken and dried cranberries, then toss with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the white wine vinegar. Add the Za’atar, and cinnamon and toss to coat evenly. Taste and adjust seasonings, if desired.

Make Ahead

This can be made up to 2 days in advance and stored in the refrigerator. Reheat before serving or serve cold.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up