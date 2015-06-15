Quinoa with Yogurt and Sprouts

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the quinoa until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain well and spread on a baking sheet. Let stand, stirring occasionally, until very dry, about 30 minutes.

Step 2 Set a fine sieve over a heatproof bowl. In a medium skillet, heat 1/4 inch of canola oil. Add half of the quinoa and fry over moderate heat, stirring, until the sizzling subsides and the quinoa is crisp, 1 to 2 minutes; drain in the sieve and spread on paper towels. Season with salt.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, toss the cooked and crisped quinoa with the lemon oil, lemon juice, shallot and chives; season with salt.