Quinoa with Yogurt and Sprouts
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 as a first course
Bryce Shuman
July 2015

Chef Bryce Shuman combines fluffy and crispy quinoa to create the perfect mix of crunch and toastiness. He spoons the quinoa salad over thick, tangy Greek yogurt and tops the dish with sprouts. Slideshow: Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup quinoa, rinsed
  • Canola oil, for frying
  • Salt
  • 3 tablespoons lemon olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallot
  • 2 tablespoons minced chives
  • 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
  • 1 1/2 cups mixed radish and clover sprouts

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the quinoa until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain well and spread on a baking sheet. Let stand, stirring occasionally, until very dry, about 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Set a fine sieve over a heatproof bowl. In a medium skillet, heat 1/4 inch of canola oil. Add half of the quinoa and fry over moderate heat, stirring, until the sizzling subsides and the quinoa is crisp, 1 to 2 minutes; drain in the sieve and spread on paper towels. Season with salt.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, toss the cooked and crisped quinoa with the lemon oil, lemon juice, shallot and chives; season with salt.

Step 4    

Spread the yogurt on plates. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Top with the quinoa and sprouts and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this quinoa dish with a focused, lively white Burgundy.

