Quinoa with Yogurt and Sprouts

Chef Bryce Shuman combines fluffy and crispy quinoa to create the perfect mix of crunch and toastiness. He spoons the quinoa salad over thick, tangy Greek yogurt and tops the dish with sprouts. Slideshow: Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the quinoa until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain well and spread on a baking sheet. Let stand, stirring occasionally, until very dry, about 30 minutes.
Set a fine sieve over a heatproof bowl. In a medium skillet, heat 1/4 inch of canola oil. Add half of the quinoa and fry over moderate heat, stirring, until the sizzling subsides and the quinoa is crisp, 1 to 2 minutes; drain in the sieve and spread on paper towels. Season with salt.
In a medium bowl, toss the cooked and crisped quinoa with the lemon oil, lemon juice, shallot and chives; season with salt.
Spread the yogurt on plates. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Top with the quinoa and sprouts and serve.
