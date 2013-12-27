Quinoa with Roasted Eggplant and Parmesan

Slice the eggplant in half lengthwise, and with a paring knife, score the flesh in a diamond crosshatch pattern. Squeeze the eggplant to open the cuts and sprinkle the top and insides with salt. Set aside for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 400º. Prepare a baking sheet with a nonstick baking mat or parchment paper and set aside. In a medium pot over high heat, bring the quinoa, water and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt to a rolling boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer until the quinoa has fully absorbed the water, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Step 3

After the eggplant has rested for 30 minutes, gently squeeze the edges to release the juice, and wipe the surfaces dry with a paper towel. Arrange, fleshy side up, on the baking sheet, and brush each half with olive oil (about 1 tablespoon total). Roast until the top of the eggplant begins to brown and crisp, about 1 hour. Let the eggplant cool for at least 10 minutes, then using a tablespoon, scoop all of the flesh of the eggplant into a large serving bowl. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil, the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and the cooked quinoa. Toss gently, salt and pepper to taste, sprinkle with red chili flakes to taste, and serve.