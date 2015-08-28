Quinoa Tabbouleh

Bring a pot of boiling salted water to a boil, then whisk in the quinoa and boil until tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Drain the quinoa and let cool to room temperature.

Step 2

Peel and seed the cucumber, then cut into 1/2 -inch pieces. In a serving bowl, stir together the cucumber, tomatoes, cilantro, parsley, mint, scallions, oil, zest, juice, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Stir in the quinoa and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve.