Quinoa Tabbouleh
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ian Knauer
June 2014

Quinoa adds a filling addition to this vegetarian dish. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups black quinoa
  • 1 medium cucumber
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1/2 cup chopped parsley
  • 1/2 cup chopped mint
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a pot of boiling salted water to a boil, then whisk in the quinoa and boil until tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Drain the quinoa and let cool to room temperature.

Step 2    

Peel and seed the cucumber, then cut into 1/2 -inch pieces. In a serving bowl, stir together the cucumber, tomatoes, cilantro, parsley, mint, scallions, oil, zest, juice, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Stir in the quinoa and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve.

