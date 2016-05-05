Quinoa with Spinach and Roasted Almonds
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Kay Chun
June 2016

Food & Wine’s Kay Chun makes this evergreen quinoa salad all year long. It’s so simple and quick that it’s ideal for lunch or dinner. The chopped almonds add fantastic crunch and a nice hit of protein. Slideshow: More Salads with Grains

Ingredients

  • 1 1/3 cups quinoa, rinsed and drained
  • 8 ounces curly spinach (8 packed cups), stemmed and finely chopped (4 cups)
  • 3 radishes, thinly sliced
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup chopped roasted almonds

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the quinoa until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and return the quinoa to the pan. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes; fluff with a fork.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the quinoa with the spinach, radishes, olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Garnish with the almonds and serve.

Make Ahead

The recipe can be kept at room temperature for up to 3 hours.

