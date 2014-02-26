Quinoa Salad with Oranges, Roasted Beets and Arugula

This colorful salad gains its sweet flavor from the addition of oranges and roasted beets. Slideshow: More Great Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. Peel and quarter the beets, place in a medium sized bowl and toss with the grapeseed oil. Wrap the beets in aluminum foil and place on a baking sheet. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the beets are softened enough to be pierced with a fork but still have some firmness to them. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.
Place the quinoa and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 12 minutes. Remove the quinoa from the heat and set aside to cool.
In a small bowl whisk together the maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar and garlic. Taste and salt as necessary. Set aside.
Peel the orange and cut into 1-inch segments, being careful to remove the pith.
To assemble the salad, place the cooled quinoa in a large bowl and toss with dressing. Add the beets, orange segments and arugula or spinach and toss gently to coat.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 4873
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: melodyrunner
Review Body: where can I find the nutritional information. calories. fat, etc? Am I missing it here? If not, please start including that in your recipe posts. please.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-01-07
Author Name: melodyrunner
Review Body: where is the nutritional information? calories fat etc?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-01-07