Quinoa Salad with Oranges, Roasted Beets and Arugula

How to Make It

Step 1 Roast the Beets Preheat the oven to 425°. Peel and quarter the beets, place in a medium sized bowl and toss with the grapeseed oil. Wrap the beets in aluminum foil and place on a baking sheet. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the beets are softened enough to be pierced with a fork but still have some firmness to them. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

Step 2 Meanwhile, Prepare the Quinoa and Dressing Place the quinoa and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 12 minutes. Remove the quinoa from the heat and set aside to cool.

Step 3 Meanwhile, Prepare the Quinoa and Dressing In a small bowl whisk together the maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar and garlic. Taste and salt as necessary. Set aside.

Step 4 Meanwhile, Prepare the Quinoa and Dressing Peel the orange and cut into 1-inch segments, being careful to remove the pith.