Quinoa Salad with Oranges, Roasted Beets and Arugula
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kristen Stevens
September 2014

This colorful salad gains its sweet flavor from the addition of oranges and roasted beets. Slideshow: More Great Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 medium red beets
  • 1 teaspoon grapeseed oil
  • 3/4 cup quinoa
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 clove of garlic, finely minced
  • Sea salt
  • 1 large naval orange
  • 2 cups of arugula or spinach

How to Make It

Step 1    Roast the Beets

Preheat the oven to 425°. Peel and quarter the beets, place in a medium sized bowl and toss with the grapeseed oil. Wrap the beets in aluminum foil and place on a baking sheet. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the beets are softened enough to be pierced with a fork but still have some firmness to them. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

Step 2    Meanwhile, Prepare the Quinoa and Dressing

Place the quinoa and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 12 minutes. Remove the quinoa from the heat and set aside to cool.

Step 3    Meanwhile, Prepare the Quinoa and Dressing

In a small bowl whisk together the maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar and garlic. Taste and salt as necessary. Set aside.

Step 4    Meanwhile, Prepare the Quinoa and Dressing

Peel the orange and cut into 1-inch segments, being careful to remove the pith.

Step 5    Meanwhile, Prepare the Quinoa and Dressing

To assemble the salad, place the cooled quinoa in a large bowl and toss with dressing. Add the beets, orange segments and arugula or spinach and toss gently to coat.

Make Ahead

The quinoa, beets and dressing can all be prepared up to 3 days in advance. Assemble the salad just before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up