Quinoa Salad with Spring Vegetables

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the quinoa and cook, stirring, until toasted, about 2 minutes. Add the water, wine, tarragon and thyme and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat for 20 minutes, until the quinoa is tender; drain any extra liquid if necessary. Discard the tarragon and thyme sprigs. Spread the quinoa on a large rimmed baking sheet and cool to room temperature.

Step 2 Meanwhile, fill a large bowl with ice water. In a small saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the lima beans for 2 minutes. Add the peas and cook for 1 minute longer. Drain and immediately transfer to the ice water. When cool, drain again.