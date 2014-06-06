Quinoa Salad with Spring Vegetables

For this lively, bright salad, Carla Hall combines herb-scented red quinoa with radishes, green peas and lima beans. Hall recommends rinsing the quinoa to get rid of the bitterness, and draining off any liquid after cooking so the grains remain fluffy.
Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the quinoa and cook, stirring, until toasted, about 2 minutes. Add the water, wine, tarragon and thyme and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat for 20 minutes, until the quinoa is tender; drain any extra liquid if necessary. Discard the tarragon and thyme sprigs. Spread the quinoa on a large rimmed baking sheet and cool to room temperature.
Meanwhile, fill a large bowl with ice water. In a small saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the lima beans for 2 minutes. Add the peas and cook for 1 minute longer. Drain and immediately transfer to the ice water. When cool, drain again.
In a large bowl, whisk the lemon juice with the olive oil, mustard and honey and season with salt and pepper. Stir in the quinoa, lima beans, peas and radishes and season with salt and pepper. Serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 3570
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5