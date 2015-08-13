Quinoa-Pork Meatballs

F&W’s Kay Chun uses cooked quinoa instead of breadcrumbs to make these tender, flavorful, protein-packed meatballs. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the quinoa until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and return to the pan. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes; fluff with a fork. Spread the quinoa on a baking sheet in an even layer and cool to room temperature.
In a medium bowl, combine the quinoa, pork, eggs, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Mix well and form into 12 meatballs.
In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil. Add the meatballs and cook over moderate heat, turning, until browned, about 8 minutes. Stir in the marinara sauce and basil and bring
to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat until the meatballs are cooked through, 7 to 8 minutes longer.
Author Name: Michelle Angrimson
Review Body: I personally didn't care for the nutmeg. 2nd time I made these, I omitted the nutmeg, added italian seasoning, garlic and onion. Delicious!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-11-05
Author Name: Charli Skvasik
Review Body: I seriously crave these! Such simple ingredients that come together beautifully!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-02-04
Author Name: Dawn Williams
Review Body: Love these things!!!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-04-26