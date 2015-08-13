Quinoa-Pork Meatballs

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the quinoa until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and return to the pan. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes; fluff with a fork. Spread the quinoa on a baking sheet in an even layer and cool to room temperature.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, combine the quinoa, pork, eggs, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Mix well and form into 12 meatballs.