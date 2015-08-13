Quinoa-Pork Meatballs
Kay Chun
September 2015

F&W’s Kay Chun uses cooked quinoa instead of breadcrumbs to make these tender, flavorful, protein-packed meatballs. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup white quinoa, rinsed and drained
  • 1 pound ground pork
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 2 cups jarred marinara sauce
  • 3 basil sprigs

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the quinoa until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and return to the pan. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes; fluff with a fork. Spread the quinoa on a baking sheet in an even layer and cool to room temperature.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, combine the quinoa, pork, eggs, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Mix well and form into 12 meatballs.

Step 3    

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil. Add the meatballs and cook over moderate heat, turning, until browned, about 8 minutes. Stir in the marinara sauce and basil and bring
to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat until the meatballs are cooked through, 7 to 8 minutes longer.

Make Ahead

The meatballs can be prepared through Step 2 and refrigerated for up to 4 hours.

