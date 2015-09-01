Quinoa Pilaf with Pecans
© Scott Hocker
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
September 2013

Pilafs require flexibility in the kitchen. Sometimes they need more cooking liquid; sometimes they need less. So watch this pilaf as it cooks. 

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 medium onions, finely chopped
  • 1 cup quinoa
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 3/4 cups vegetable stock, plus more if needed
  • 3 1/2 ounces (1 cup) pecans, toasted and coarsely chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, about 15 minutes. Add the quinoa, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook while stirring until the quinoa toasts and begins to pop, about 2 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Stir, then cover, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Remove the lid and taste the quinoa to see if it is done. If not, check if there is still liquid in the pan. If so, cover and cook another 5 minutes, or until tender. If not, add a splash of stock and cook until tender. Fluff the quinoa with a fork, then add the pecans. Season to taste and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up