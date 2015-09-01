Quinoa Pilaf with Pecans

In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, about 15 minutes. Add the quinoa, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook while stirring until the quinoa toasts and begins to pop, about 2 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Stir, then cover, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes.

Step 2

Remove the lid and taste the quinoa to see if it is done. If not, check if there is still liquid in the pan. If so, cover and cook another 5 minutes, or until tender. If not, add a splash of stock and cook until tender. Fluff the quinoa with a fork, then add the pecans. Season to taste and serve.