Quinoa Pilaf with Dried Apricots 
MICHAEL TUREK
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Whitney Tingle and Danielle DuBoise
February 2017

This fluffy, Moroccan-inspired quinoa dish is the perfect accompaniment for roasted meats, grilled vegetables or rich, spiced stews. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped 
  • Fine Himalayan pink salt 
  • 1 1/2 cups quinoa
  • 1/3 cup dried apricots, finely chopped  
  • 4 green cardamom pods, cracked 
  • 4 saffron threads 
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric 
  • 1/3 cup roasted salted shelled pistachios, chopped 

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and just starting to brown, about 7 minutes. Add the  quinoa, apricots, cardamom, saffron and turmeric and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add 3 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over  low heat until the water is absorbed and  the quinoa is tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let steam covered for 20 minutes, then discard the  cardamom pods and fluff the quinoa with  a fork. Fold in the pistachios and season with salt; serve.

Make Ahead

The quinoa pilaf can be refrigerated overnight. Serve warm or at room temperature.

