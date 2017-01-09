Quinoa Pilaf with Dried Apricots 

Step

In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and just starting to brown, about 7 minutes. Add the quinoa, apricots, cardamom, saffron and turmeric and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add 3 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the water is absorbed and the quinoa is tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let steam covered for 20 minutes, then discard the cardamom pods and fluff the quinoa with a fork. Fold in the pistachios and season with salt; serve.