Quinoa Pilaf with Dates, Olives and Arugula
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
September 2015

F&W’s Kay Chun dresses her brightly flavored sweet and savory quinoa pilaf with olive oil and lemon juice. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups white quinoa (9 ounces), rinsed and drained  
  • 1/3 cup chopped pitted Medjool dates
  • 1/3 cup chopped pitted green olives
  • 1 cup baby arugula
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup sliced scallions
  • Kosher salt and pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the quinoa until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and return to the pan. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes; fluff with a fork.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, toss the quinoa with the dates, olives, arugula, olive oil, lemon juice and scallions. Season with salt and pepper. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up