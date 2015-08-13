Quinoa Pilaf with Dates, Olives and Arugula

© Eva Kolenko
F&W’s Kay Chun dresses her brightly flavored sweet and savory quinoa pilaf with olive oil and lemon juice. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the quinoa until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and return to the pan. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes; fluff with a fork.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, toss the quinoa with the dates, olives, arugula, olive oil, lemon juice and scallions. Season with salt and pepper. Serve chilled or at room temperature.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5