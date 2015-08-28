Quinoa Mace Cake

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°F. Butter and flour a 13-by-9-inch baking dish.

Step 2 Cook the quinoa in a pot of boiling salted water until it is tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain the quinoa in a sieve and let it cool to room warm. Place the quinoa back in the pot and stir in the butter and milk over low heat, until the butter is melted. Reserve.

Step 3 In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat together the eggs and sugar on high speed until the mixture has almost tripled in volume 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 4 In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, mace, baking powder and 3/4 teaspoon salt, then beat the flour mixture into the egg mixture until combined. Stir in the quinoa mixture (batter with be quite wet). Pour the batter into the buttered dish.