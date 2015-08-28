Quinoa Granola
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
March 2014

Quinoa and coconut make this granola a go-to for a sweet snack or morning meal. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups old-fashioned oats
  • 1 cup quinoa
  • 1 cup shredded unsweetened coconut
  • 1 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/4 cup amaranth
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons fine sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 275°F.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, stir together the oats, quinoa, coconut, cranberries, amaranth, salt, and cinnamon. Stir in the oil, maple, and vanilla. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or a silpat, then divide the granola between the baking sheets.

Step 3    

Bake the granola, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, 35 to 45 minutes.

Step 4    

Let the granola cool to room temperature then serve or store at room temperature in air-tight containers.

