Quinoa Granola

Quinoa and coconut make this granola a go-to for a sweet snack or morning meal. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
Preheat the oven to 275°F.
In a large bowl, stir together the oats, quinoa, coconut, cranberries, amaranth, salt, and cinnamon. Stir in the oil, maple, and vanilla. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or a silpat, then divide the granola between the baking sheets.
Bake the granola, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, 35 to 45 minutes.
Let the granola cool to room temperature then serve or store at room temperature in air-tight containers.
