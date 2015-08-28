Quinoa-Feta Patties

Eggs, spices and quinoa come together for the perfect veggie patty. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
Whisk the quinoa into a medium pot of boiling salted water and cook until very tender and the grains have burst, about 15 minutes. Drain the quinoa in a sieve and cool to warm.
In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, coriander, cumin, cayenne, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Stir in the quinoa and feta.
In a large non-stick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium heat until hot. Place half the batter, in 1/3 cup measures in the skillet, pressing each into a patty, browning the patties, turning once, until golden, about 6 minutes each side. Repeat with the remaining batter and oil. Transfer the patties to paper towels to drain.
Sprinkle the quinoa patties with salt to taste and serve with the dressed salad.
