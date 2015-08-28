Quinoa-Feta Patties

How to Make It

Step 1 Whisk the quinoa into a medium pot of boiling salted water and cook until very tender and the grains have burst, about 15 minutes. Drain the quinoa in a sieve and cool to warm.

Step 2 In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, coriander, cumin, cayenne, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Stir in the quinoa and feta.

Step 3 In a large non-stick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium heat until hot. Place half the batter, in 1/3 cup measures in the skillet, pressing each into a patty, browning the patties, turning once, until golden, about 6 minutes each side. Repeat with the remaining batter and oil. Transfer the patties to paper towels to drain.