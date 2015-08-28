Quinoa-Feta Patties
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
February 2014

Eggs, spices and quinoa come together for the perfect veggie patty. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup quinoa 
  • Kosher salt
  • 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 4 ounces crumbled feta cheese
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salad greens and salad dressing, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk the quinoa into a medium pot of boiling salted water and cook until very tender and the grains have burst, about 15 minutes. Drain the quinoa in a sieve and cool to warm.

Step 2    

In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, coriander, cumin, cayenne, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Stir in the quinoa and feta.

Step 3    

In a large non-stick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium heat until hot. Place half the batter, in 1/3 cup measures in the skillet, pressing each into a patty, browning the patties, turning once, until golden, about 6 minutes each side. Repeat with the remaining batter and oil. Transfer the patties to paper towels to drain.

Step 4    

Sprinkle the quinoa patties with salt to taste and serve with the dressed salad.

