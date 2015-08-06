Quinoa Fattoush Salad
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Food & Wine
March 2014

This quinoa salad is packed full of fresh herbs, water based summer vegetables, crumbled pita bread, and tossed in a distinctive zingy sumac dressing. It is colorful, light, fun to assemble, and delicious as an afternoon lunch.  Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

Quinoa

  • 1 cup uncooked quinoa
  • 2 cups water
  • Kosher salt

Dressing:

  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 clove garlic, finely minced
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon ground sumac
  • 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Salad

  • 1 pound heirloom tomatoes, sliced into large wedges
  • 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced into 2-inch long strips
  • 1 English cucumber, sliced lengthwise, and on a diagonal into 2-inch long pieces
  • 1/4 cup red onion, diced small
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup sesame seeds
  • 1 bunch parsley, coarsely chopped (about 3/4 cup, packed)
  • 1 bunch fresh mint, coarsely chopped (about 1/2 cup, packed) 
  • 1 cup pita chips, crumbled

To Finish:

  • Ground sumac (optional)
  • Fresh mint leaves for garnish
  • Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa under cold water and strain. Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and gently simmer for 12-15 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer the quinoa to a strainer to drain out the remaining cooking liquid. Spread onto a baking sheet in one even layer and refrigerate until it has chilled, about 25 minutes.

Step 2    

In a small bowl whisk together the lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic, honey, sumac, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Set aside.

Step 3    

Combine the tomatoes, red bell pepper, cucumber, and red onion in a large bowl. Season the vegetables with salt and black pepper, and stir in half of the dressing. Gently toss to evenly coat. Add the cooled quinoa, sesame seeds, chopped herbs, and pour over the remaining dressing. Gently toss to incorporate. Crumble the toasted pita chips over the top, sprinkle with sumac, and add a few mint leaves for garnish. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and serve immediately.

