Quinoa Fattoush Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa under cold water and strain. Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and gently simmer for 12-15 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer the quinoa to a strainer to drain out the remaining cooking liquid. Spread onto a baking sheet in one even layer and refrigerate until it has chilled, about 25 minutes.

Step 2 In a small bowl whisk together the lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic, honey, sumac, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Set aside.